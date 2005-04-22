Ericsson reports solid start in 2005

Ericsson this morning reported its first quarter report of 2005. Net sales EUR 3,38 (3,02) b. in the quarter. Net income EUR 490 (280) m. in the quarter.

“Our focus on profitable growth through intensified customer partnerships and operational excellence is successful and is giving us a distinct competitive advantage,” says Carl-Henric Svanberg, President and CEO of Ericsson. “The increase in mobile infrastructure market share of two to three percentage points last year proves the strength of our strategy.”We are seeing several exciting developments in the industry. Operator interest in services continues to grow. Our strategic managed services contract win with H3G in Italy during the quarter extends our leading position further in this area. We also see encouraging signs of accelerated infrastructure investments in both China and the U.S.Our long and strong market presence throughout the world is unique. This provides growth opportunities from the increased number of subscribers and usage as well as the introduction of new exciting services. Launches of richer, more convenient and efficient services are repeatedly rewarded by consumers. With our consumer understanding and technology leadership we are well positioned to support our customers in meeting consumer needs,” concludes Carl-Henric Svanberg.