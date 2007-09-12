Abacus connects with Amphenol across Europe

Abacushas signed a new pan-European distribution agreement with Amphenol Infocom covering all of the countries in which it has operations.

The new agreement builds on an established 7 year relationship between the two companies in the UK.



Commenting, Martin Kingsbury, Abacus Group European Marketing Director, said, “We are excited to have signed a Pan European agreement with Amphenol Infocom, one of the top names in electronic and fibre-optic connectors. Both companies are major players in their respective markets and have enjoyed high recent growth rates which have come from a combination of organic growth and growth by acquisition"



Serge Veld, European Distribution Manager at Amphenol Infocom, added, “We are delighted to formalise and extend our agreement with Abacus to encompass all of the countries in which they operate. Abacus is a design led organisation with a strong product to customer culture that is ideal for promoting our products into the market place"



The new agreement covers France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, Denmark, Norway and Sweden as well as the United Kingdom.