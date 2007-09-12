Cirrus Logic extends agreement with<br>Avnet Memec in Europe

Cirrus Logic and Avnet Memec has announced the extension of their long-term European distribution agreement. Effective 1st September 2007 the established strategic partnership was extended to the UK, Ireland, France and Italy, meaning that Avnet Memec now have a Pan European distribution relationship with Cirrus Logic.

“The extension of the distribution agreement to UK, Ireland, Italy and France is the result of 2 years hard work of our team. We have proven to Cirrus our market and technology knowledge on analog and digital signal processing components in the rest of Europe. Adding Cirrus Logic now in the above countries completes our portfolio tremendously and gives us major opportunity to further design wins and growth" commented Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec.



Jon Ellis, Vice President Technical Marketing, Avnet Memec, added: “Cirrus Logic has now become one of the leading suppliers within Avnet Memec EMEA. Cirrus Logic's products fit perfectly into our portfolio and into our Technology Strategy. Analog and mixed-signal products are becoming more and more significant. We can help Cirrus Logic to strengthen their position as a market leader in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing components especially as Avnet Memec is already strongly positioned in the Audio/Video and Industrial segment.



Mike Noble, Vice President European Sales, Cirrus Logic, stated, “Extending Cirrus Logic's relationship with Avnet to cover pan European customers leverages Avnet's expertise and design-win focus. Avnet Memec has a strong European team that understands Cirrus Logic's analog and mixed-signal products, and we look forward to working together to drive new opportunities."