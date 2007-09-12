Foxconn invest US$1.1 billion in Vietnam

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn plans to invest US$1.1 billion to build an industrial zone and an urban centre in Vinh Phuc province in North Vietnam.

During the first phase the company will develop an industrial zone in Binh Xuyen district. After the first phase is completed the company will build a factory to produce wireless fixed telephones and another plant to manufacture mobile telephones. The annual output will be 84 million units, Vneconomy reports.