Power-One has agreed to a license<br>transfer from C&D to Murata

Power-One has agreed to a license transfer from C&D Technologies, Inc. to Murata Manufacturing Company.

The transfer of the license had been requested by Murata, as part of Murata?s purchase of C&D?s Power Electronics Division (PED). The sale was completed on August 31, 2007.



Under the terms of the license agreement, Murata will now succeed C&D as licensee, and will join the Z-Alliance?. Murata will manufacture Power-One?s product line and actively promote the sale of Z-One compliant products.



?We are delighted to have Murata join the Z-Alliance? and be a licensee for the Z-One^® digital power management system,? said Bill Yeates, Power-One?s Chief Executive Officer. ?The acquisition of the PED group positions Murata as one of the leading DC/DC converter companies in the world, and their strong presence within the Asia/Pacific, Japanese, North America and Europe regions makes them a very powerful Z-Alliance partner.?



Dr. William Bachrach, General Manager of PED, who will take on the role of President of Murata Power Solutions, commented, ?We are excited to continue our role as a member of the Z-Alliance, and now bring even stronger worldwide support for the adoption of Z-One products as Murata Power Solutions. Z-One capabilities for advanced power system configuration and control, combined with an easy to use graphical user interface, create an unbeatable technical proposition. Growing support for the Z-Alliance, along with our continued membership, create an unbeatable business proposition.?