Infineon starts to reduce its interest in Qimonda

Infineon has announced that its Management board decided on a number of capital markets measures to further reduce its equity interest in Qimonda.

One transaction is the planned sale of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to reduce its equity interest in Qimonda. In addition, a subsidiary of Infineon intends to issue an exchangeable bond while Infineon would commit to a share lending agreement.



Remaining true to its defined strategy, Infineon is now preparing to further reduce its holdings in Qimonda. As a first step, Qimonda filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and reported that Infineon Technologies AG has submitted an offer to sell 25 million ADSs from its own shareholdings with an additional greenshoe option of up to 3.75 million additional ADSs. Assuming that the sale proceeds as planned, Infineon's interest in Qimonda would be reduced to 78.6 percent. Furthermore, if the greenshoe option is exercised in full, Infineon's interest in Qimonda would be further reduced to 77.5 percent. One ADS represents one ordinary share in Qimonda.



Additionally, Infineon Technologies Investment B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Infineon Technologies AG, intends to issue an exchangeable bond plus an additional greenshoe option. During its term (beginning 40 days after issue), the three-year exchangeable bond will give its holders the right to receive Qimonda ADSs from Infineon in lieu of cash settlement. If all bondholders would exercise their exchange options, Infineon would give, including the greenshoe option, 17 million Qimonda-ADSs for the redemption of the exchangeable bond – equivalent to nearly 5 percent of Qimonda's share capital.



Concurrently with these transactions, Infineon intends to lend an affiliate of U.S. investment bank JP Morgan Securities, up to 10 million Qimonda ADSs alongside its placement of the exchangeable bond.



Investment banks Citi, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are acting as joint bookrunners on both transactions, the sale of Qimonda ADSs and the exchangeable bond.