HolyStone plans to expansion in Europe

evertiq.com reported earlier that Taiwan based manufacturer of ceramic capacitors, HolyStone Enterprise Company, will expand in Europeby establishing HolyStone (Europe) Ltd. Now the European division plans to set up a sales network across Europe.

HolyStone Europe is currently in discussion with agents and distributors in a number of European countries. According to Paul Sutherland, sales and marketing manager at HolyStone Europe, the company should have representation is most European countries by the end of this year. The company is also expanding the Norwich (UK) based sales office. The European head office is also based in Norwich and is led by Mr. John Plaskett.