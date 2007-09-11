Anglia appoints Divisional Marketing Manager for PEMCO products

Anglia has announced the appointment of Graham Bridger as its new Divisional Marketing Manager for its passive, electromechanical and connector (PEMCO) components.

Graham has over 20 years experience in the electronic components industry, and prior to joining Anglia was European Distribution Manager for Rohm Electronics where he had worked since 1996.



“PEMCO products have formed an important part of Anglia's business since our earliest days, and remain a key contributor to our sales growth," said Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia. “Graham's experience in the components industry, his business skills and his track record in developing new markets will make him a major asset to our marketing team."



Graham's marketing responsibilities will cover all Anglia's complementary ranges of PEMCO products.