Electronics Production | September 11, 2007
Foxconn sales surge 29% in 1H07
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. also known as Foxconn, reported continued strong growth for the first half of 2007.
Comparing the first six months of 2007 with the same period in 2006, net sales surged by 29% to NT$ 711.2 billion; Net income gained by 32% to NT$ 31.2 billion. Gross profit surged 24% to NT$ 70.2 billion – gross profit margin eased to 9.9% from 10.2%
Looking forward, on the competitive advantage front, while steadfastly expanding the eCMMS coverage in mechanical, optical and electrical integration, the company had also kicked off an effort to unearth its huge hidden wealth from intangibles. On the industry trend front, the Company unwaveringly embracing the age of digital convergence through the unique “Share the Platform" Muster and Alliance initiatives; Company appreciates these expanding groups of worldwide peers who sign onto the grand vision of making comfort of electronic products usage an attainable reality for all mankind. Together with these partners, Company was able to further raised the bar of its legendary ability to support and uncompromising commitment to customers.
"Results for the first half were as expected and we continue to see regular seasonality," said Edmund C.A. Ding, Spokesperson. "Furthermore, we are especially proud with our accomplishments thus far in maximizing our shareholders' value and promote and assure social and environmental responsibility as a priority in a total supply chain initiative. Being a proud member of EICC, we are striving to revolutionize the manufacturing services providing industry again, only this time is to reach for not only the best speed, quality, engineering services, flexibility and cost, but also the best social and environmental responsibility standard to maximize our stakeholders' value at the same time.“
Table 1
Summary Consolidated Statement of Income (Expressed in Millions of NT Dollars)
Net Sales: The Company's net sales for 1H07 jumped by 29% to NT$ 711.2 billion from NT$ 552.2 billion for 1H06.
Gross Profit (net) and Gross Margin: Due to continual outsize growth in system integration projects, the Company's gross profit (net) for 1H07 exploded by 24% to NT$ 70.2 billion from NT$ 56.4 billion for 1H06 even when, as a percentage of net sales, gross profit (net) retreated to 9.9% from 10.2%.
Operating Expenses: The Company's operating expenses for 1H07 increased by 26% to NT$ 30.3 billion from NT$ 24.0 billion for 1H06. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses further diminished to 4.3% from 4.4% due to Company's increasing superior economy of scale and operational efficiency.
Operating Income and Operating Margin: Principally as a result of the foregoing factors, the Company's operating income for 1H07 rocketed by 23% to NT$ 39.8 billion from NT$32.3 billion for 1H06. As a percentage of net sales, operating income retreated to 5.6% from 5.9%.
Non-Operating Income and Expenses: The Company's non-operating income for 1H07 surged by 78% to NT$ 6.2 billion from NT$ 3.4 billion for 1H06.
The Company's non-operating expenses for 1H07 increased by 164% to NT$ 4.4 billion from NT$ 1.6 billion for 1H06.As a percentage of net sales, non-operating expenses increased to 0.6% from 0.3 %.
Income Before Income Tax: Principally as a result of the foregoing factors, the Company's income before income tax leaped by 22% to NT$ 41.6 billion for 1H07 from NT$ 34.1 billion for 1H06. As a percentage of net sales, income before income tax decreased to 5.9% from 6.2%.
Net Income and Net Margin: Principally as a result of the foregoing factors, the Company's net income swelled by 32% to NT$ 31.2 billion for 1H07 from NT$ 23.7 billion for 1H06 despite net income increased to 4.4% from 4.3% as percentage of net sales.
Looking forward, on the competitive advantage front, while steadfastly expanding the eCMMS coverage in mechanical, optical and electrical integration, the company had also kicked off an effort to unearth its huge hidden wealth from intangibles. On the industry trend front, the Company unwaveringly embracing the age of digital convergence through the unique “Share the Platform" Muster and Alliance initiatives; Company appreciates these expanding groups of worldwide peers who sign onto the grand vision of making comfort of electronic products usage an attainable reality for all mankind. Together with these partners, Company was able to further raised the bar of its legendary ability to support and uncompromising commitment to customers.
"Results for the first half were as expected and we continue to see regular seasonality," said Edmund C.A. Ding, Spokesperson. "Furthermore, we are especially proud with our accomplishments thus far in maximizing our shareholders' value and promote and assure social and environmental responsibility as a priority in a total supply chain initiative. Being a proud member of EICC, we are striving to revolutionize the manufacturing services providing industry again, only this time is to reach for not only the best speed, quality, engineering services, flexibility and cost, but also the best social and environmental responsibility standard to maximize our stakeholders' value at the same time.“
Table 1
Summary Consolidated Statement of Income (Expressed in Millions of NT Dollars)
Net Sales: The Company's net sales for 1H07 jumped by 29% to NT$ 711.2 billion from NT$ 552.2 billion for 1H06.
Gross Profit (net) and Gross Margin: Due to continual outsize growth in system integration projects, the Company's gross profit (net) for 1H07 exploded by 24% to NT$ 70.2 billion from NT$ 56.4 billion for 1H06 even when, as a percentage of net sales, gross profit (net) retreated to 9.9% from 10.2%.
Operating Expenses: The Company's operating expenses for 1H07 increased by 26% to NT$ 30.3 billion from NT$ 24.0 billion for 1H06. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses further diminished to 4.3% from 4.4% due to Company's increasing superior economy of scale and operational efficiency.
Operating Income and Operating Margin: Principally as a result of the foregoing factors, the Company's operating income for 1H07 rocketed by 23% to NT$ 39.8 billion from NT$32.3 billion for 1H06. As a percentage of net sales, operating income retreated to 5.6% from 5.9%.
Non-Operating Income and Expenses: The Company's non-operating income for 1H07 surged by 78% to NT$ 6.2 billion from NT$ 3.4 billion for 1H06.
The Company's non-operating expenses for 1H07 increased by 164% to NT$ 4.4 billion from NT$ 1.6 billion for 1H06.As a percentage of net sales, non-operating expenses increased to 0.6% from 0.3 %.
Income Before Income Tax: Principally as a result of the foregoing factors, the Company's income before income tax leaped by 22% to NT$ 41.6 billion for 1H07 from NT$ 34.1 billion for 1H06. As a percentage of net sales, income before income tax decreased to 5.9% from 6.2%.
Net Income and Net Margin: Principally as a result of the foregoing factors, the Company's net income swelled by 32% to NT$ 31.2 billion for 1H07 from NT$ 23.7 billion for 1H06 despite net income increased to 4.4% from 4.3% as percentage of net sales.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments