Printar expands in Europe

Israel based Printar Ltd. Signs New Distribution Agreements in UK and France; Appoints New European Sales Director.

Printar Ltd. announced today two new distribution agreements; one with Dutch company Adeon Technologies BV for the UK market and one with Lerau, a French company, located in Paris. Printar Ltd. also announced today the appointment of Mr. Cristobal Macedo as Printar's new Sales Director for the European market.



Of their decision to pair up with Printar, Mr. Andre Bodegom, Sales & Marketing Director at Adeon, says: "We have been involved in inkjet printing for the PCB industry since 1999. We recognise Printar as the leading company in this field, with a mature range of products. We are also attracted to Printar's clear philosophy, which prioritizes customers' best return on investment and low operational costs. Printar is a tremendous driving force enabling the world's PCB industry to go digital. We are eager to be a part of that dynamism."



Mr. Guillaume.Souliac, General Manager at Lerau, concurs: " After several years of selling and servicing digital printing technology to the PCB industry, our choice to go with Printar was obvious: It is the leading company, able to provide the complete digital printing package of machine and ink."



Mr. Nachum Korman, President of Printar N. America and Europe, adds, “These new agreements will further strengthen Printar's leading position in the European market." “Also key to the future expansion of our installed base," he continues, “is the appointment of Mr. Cristobal Macedo as Sales Director. Mr. Macedo brings over 10 years of sales experience in the digital printing markets and is a welcome addition to the Printar global sales force."