Electronics Production | September 11, 2007
Eastern Europe becoming visible in<br>Electronics Manufacturing Industry
Eastern Europe is emerging as a new global hub for the electronics manufacturing industry thanks to the cheap labour costs, the rise in foreign direct investments and the growth in production networks in the region.
According to Frost and Sullivan the electronics manufacturing industry in Eastern Europe is now estimated to account for more than 50.0 per cent of the overall European market. The increase in the number of manufacturers in the region will further boost the level of market penetration. The emergence of Eastern Europe as a production locality started during the mid 1990s with the manufacturing of high-volume electronic products for companies based in Western Europe and shifting to the region. Labour rates in Eastern Europe may not be as low as in China; however, the relatively lower labour rates compared with Western Europe are counterbalanced by potential savings in freight costs, inventory and reduced time to market.
This briefing is based upon ongoing Electronics Manufacturing market analysis. The report provides an insight into the dynamics guiding this market, and includes market challenges, drivers, restraints and avenues of opportunity for growth. The purpose of this research is to gain a deeper understanding of Electronics Manufacturing Industry and its market revenue value. Highlights of the briefing include: revenue analysis of EMS industry in Eastern Europe, factors driving the growth in Eastern Europe, end-user analysis and country snapshot. This briefing will benefit EMS providers, SMT equipment suppliers, OEM's, ODM's and distributors.
“The dominance of Eastern Europe in electronic manufacturing is mainly attributed to the availability of low cost, highly skilled labour. Countries such as Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic have well-established manufacturing facilities. However, the development of their economies is steadily eroding their low-cost credentials," says Santosh Kumar P, Industry Analyst for Frost & Sullivan's Electronics & Security group.
Frost & Sullivan will host a conference call on Wednesday 19 September 2007 at 15.00 BST to provide industry participants with an overview of the forthcoming study focusing on Emergence of Eastern Europe as an Electronics Manufacturing Hub.
