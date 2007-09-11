Electronics Production | September 11, 2007
Top-Flight Aerospace accreditation for Axiom
UK contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has accelerated its drive into the defence and aerospace market by securing the coveted AS9100 international aerospace industry quality standard.
The recognition follows a period of intensive investment by Axiom, in specialist equipment, new people and the development of aerospace-specific quality assurance processes. This preparatory work enabled the firm to secure the UKAS AS9100 in under a month compared to the average six months it normally takes manufacturers to reach this demanding standard. AS9100 incorporates the ISO9001:2001 quality management system and additional requirements specified by the aerospace industry.
Managing director Shaun Ashmead expressed delight at the achievement of the prestigious accreditation. He said: “We have been building our business steadily in the very challenging defence and aerospace market and achieving this standard is an important milestone in that strategy.
“We have always put quality at the heart of our business and are confident this accreditation will add momentum to our business expansion in defence, aerospace, medical and other markets where products are often mission critical," he added.
He added; “With so many of the world's toughest quality standards under our belt, we can actively compete with companies operating at the highest level in both the UK, and across the globe."
The AS9100 standard introduced in 2005 supports the UK industry's ground-breaking supply chain excellence programme, SC21; allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to procure products with confidence from contract electronics manufacturers anywhere in the world.
