Excellon expands offerings with<br>Automa-Tech / ORCi merger

Roy Cripps, Vice President of Sales and Marketing has announced that with the announced merger of Automa-Tech with its branch company, ORC imaging Corporation Excellon Automation is now offering the entire combined product line to selected States in North America.

Effective immediately, ORC imaging's product portfolio of imaging equipment manufactured in the U.S. will be available under the same exclusive contract from Excellon Automation. The ORC imaging facility will continue manufacturing its manual and automated imaging systems for the PCB imaging and IC substrate industries.



This move further extends Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies' global presence and its ongoing strategy to maintain its premier position by manufacturing imaging equipment on three different continents: North America, Europe and Asia.



Erick Walker, General Manager, ORC imaging, commented, “The merger into our parent company is not only a strategic move for us but it is a relationship that makes sense. By joining our well-established products--particularly in the imaging of PCB Inner Layer boards--with the wide range of equipment from Automa-Tech and its extended networks in North America, Asia and Europe; the company will be better able to deliver any imaging solution to any customer worldwide, and provide them with 'close-to-the-customer' excellence in service."



Frédéric Baradel, Sales and Marketing Director, Automa-Tech Advanced Technologies, added, “There is great synergy between the two product lines. We will be stronger and able to address different segments and technologies. Our worldwide common installed base of more than 800 automated equipments will offer us strategic relationships with existing and new customers."