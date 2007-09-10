IPTE Germany names new boss

Effective 1st September 2007 Hubert Baren (42) took over the position of the General Manager of IPTE Germany GmbH.

He held before the position of the Manager Sales and Marketing in the Belgian mother company IPTE. Baren joined IPTE eleven years ago and is in the automation business since more than 16 years.



IPTE Germany GmbH is located in Heroldsberg. At Heroldsberg depanelers for printed circuit boards, automatic insertion machines for special components as well as test-applications, production and assembly cells for customer-specific production lines are developed and produced. Also product

design and prototyping are located in Heroldsberg.