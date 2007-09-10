OK International to unveil new technologies

OK International has confirmed plans to unveil a raft of new technologies at this year's Productronica.

The company will introduce visitors to its APR-5000-DZ Advanced Package Rework System, PCT-100 Focused Preheater, DX-250 and DX-350 Series of high performance digital dispensers and BVX-200 Fume Extraction System upgrades.



The OK International team will be demonstrating the new APR-5000-DZ Advanced Package Rework System for manufacturers looking to boost their BGA and SMT rework performance.



Productronica visitors will learn how the APR-5000-DZ uses a dual convection bottom-side heater to enable highly targeted and controlled heating for rework of high thermal demand boards including lead-free and multi-layer assemblies.



Also being introduced to stand visitors by the OK International team at Productronica is the new PCT-100 Focused Preheater Convection Tool. Developed to drive efficiency and cost of ownership for SMT and through-hole hand processes, the PCT-100's unique convection air system maximises responsiveness to eliminate the threat of temperature overshoot. Ideal for use with lead-free and lead-rich solders, the PCT-100 Focused Preheater delivers a stable pre-heat capability to enable manufacturers to perform assembly tasks at the appropriate peak temperatures without distorting the board.



Productronica 2007 will also mark the unveiling of new additions to the company's DX Series of Dispensers / Controllers. The newly developed DX-250 unites affordability with precision and reliability to deliver exceptional results. Equipped with a user friendly and intuitive firmware, the DX-250 allows manufacturers to enjoy quick and easy task set-up without compromise. In addition, the feature-rich DX-350 Series builds on the strengths of the DX platform to dispense precise fluid volume with consistently high accuracy and repeatability. New upgrades to OK International's fume extraction system, the BVX-200, will also be on the show.



Commenting on OK International's Productronica line-up, Nathalie Morin explains: “This year's Productronica will provide a fantastic stage for us to unveil some of our most eagerly anticipated new products. From our powerful new Advanced Package Rework system to our innovative Fume Extraction technology, visitors are invited to visit our team and find out more about the products driving exceptional process performance going forward."