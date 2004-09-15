New Linux-based Mobile Device

MontaVista and Sleepycat Provide Open-Source Software Solutions for Linux-based Mobile Device.

Sleepycat Software, makers of Berkeley DB, and MontaVista Software today announced that Berkeley DB and MontaVista® Linux® will be incorporated in the new Motorola A780 mobile phone. Berkeley DB provides data management while the MontaVista Linux operating system provides a mobile platform enabling availability of a range of native and Java™ technology-based applications. The Motorola A780 device is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2004.



“The mobile device industry is rapidly adopting Linux as a platform to deliver innovative and cost-effective products into the market” said Jacob Lehrbaum, product marketing manager for MontaVista Software. “MontaVista Linux is an open, standards-based OS platform that is highly flexible and is ideal for building smart mobile devices.”



“We’re pleased to supply our software solutions to leading mobile phone manufacturers – like Motorola – for the management of device applications including Java games, audio files and video clips.” said Rex Wang, vice president of marketing at Sleepycat Software. “Together, MontaVista Linux and Sleepycat’s Berkeley DB work ‘behind the screen’ to contribute to an enhanced mobile user experience.”



Motorola’s A780, created for mobile professionals, is a converged device designed for mobile office connectivity as well as for personal entertainment. The A780 offers a range of features and applications such as PDA capability, full-motion video recording, and a 240 x 320 color touch screen. The A780 is also a full enterprise solution mobile device, supporting various document formats, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, MP3 and JPG files.



Enterprise data is stored directly in the phone using Berkeley DB, an enterprise-class data manager with full transactional support. Email, calendar and contact information can also be synchronized over-the-air with MOTOSYNC, a secure synchronization solution from Motorola that allows mobile users to stay connected while out of the office.



In addition to the new A780 smartphone, Motorola has used both MontaVista Linux and Berkeley DB in other Linux-based products such as the A760 and A768 handset models, which were distributed in the Asian market.



MontaVista and Sleepycat have also partnered to certify Berkeley DB High Availability on MontaVista Linux Carrier Grade Edition, providing a proven platform for carrier-grade telecommunications applications.