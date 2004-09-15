Electronics Production | September 15, 2004
New Linux-based Mobile Device
MontaVista and Sleepycat Provide Open-Source Software Solutions for Linux-based Mobile Device.
Sleepycat Software, makers of Berkeley DB, and MontaVista Software today announced that Berkeley DB and MontaVista® Linux® will be incorporated in the new Motorola A780 mobile phone. Berkeley DB provides data management while the MontaVista Linux operating system provides a mobile platform enabling availability of a range of native and Java™ technology-based applications. The Motorola A780 device is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2004.
“The mobile device industry is rapidly adopting Linux as a platform to deliver innovative and cost-effective products into the market” said Jacob Lehrbaum, product marketing manager for MontaVista Software. “MontaVista Linux is an open, standards-based OS platform that is highly flexible and is ideal for building smart mobile devices.”
“We’re pleased to supply our software solutions to leading mobile phone manufacturers – like Motorola – for the management of device applications including Java games, audio files and video clips.” said Rex Wang, vice president of marketing at Sleepycat Software. “Together, MontaVista Linux and Sleepycat’s Berkeley DB work ‘behind the screen’ to contribute to an enhanced mobile user experience.”
Motorola’s A780, created for mobile professionals, is a converged device designed for mobile office connectivity as well as for personal entertainment. The A780 offers a range of features and applications such as PDA capability, full-motion video recording, and a 240 x 320 color touch screen. The A780 is also a full enterprise solution mobile device, supporting various document formats, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, MP3 and JPG files.
Enterprise data is stored directly in the phone using Berkeley DB, an enterprise-class data manager with full transactional support. Email, calendar and contact information can also be synchronized over-the-air with MOTOSYNC, a secure synchronization solution from Motorola that allows mobile users to stay connected while out of the office.
In addition to the new A780 smartphone, Motorola has used both MontaVista Linux and Berkeley DB in other Linux-based products such as the A760 and A768 handset models, which were distributed in the Asian market.
MontaVista and Sleepycat have also partnered to certify Berkeley DB High Availability on MontaVista Linux Carrier Grade Edition, providing a proven platform for carrier-grade telecommunications applications.
“The mobile device industry is rapidly adopting Linux as a platform to deliver innovative and cost-effective products into the market” said Jacob Lehrbaum, product marketing manager for MontaVista Software. “MontaVista Linux is an open, standards-based OS platform that is highly flexible and is ideal for building smart mobile devices.”
“We’re pleased to supply our software solutions to leading mobile phone manufacturers – like Motorola – for the management of device applications including Java games, audio files and video clips.” said Rex Wang, vice president of marketing at Sleepycat Software. “Together, MontaVista Linux and Sleepycat’s Berkeley DB work ‘behind the screen’ to contribute to an enhanced mobile user experience.”
Motorola’s A780, created for mobile professionals, is a converged device designed for mobile office connectivity as well as for personal entertainment. The A780 offers a range of features and applications such as PDA capability, full-motion video recording, and a 240 x 320 color touch screen. The A780 is also a full enterprise solution mobile device, supporting various document formats, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, MP3 and JPG files.
Enterprise data is stored directly in the phone using Berkeley DB, an enterprise-class data manager with full transactional support. Email, calendar and contact information can also be synchronized over-the-air with MOTOSYNC, a secure synchronization solution from Motorola that allows mobile users to stay connected while out of the office.
In addition to the new A780 smartphone, Motorola has used both MontaVista Linux and Berkeley DB in other Linux-based products such as the A760 and A768 handset models, which were distributed in the Asian market.
MontaVista and Sleepycat have also partnered to certify Berkeley DB High Availability on MontaVista Linux Carrier Grade Edition, providing a proven platform for carrier-grade telecommunications applications.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments