MediaTek to acquire Analog Devices'<br>handset operations

MediaTek has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets related to the Analog Devices, Inc. Othello® radio and SoftFone® baseband chipset product lines, as well as certain cellular handset baseband support operations, for approximately US$350 million in cash.

These product lines represented approximately US$230 million in revenue for ADI, based on fiscal year 2006 financial results.



Through this acquisition, MediaTek's wireless handset division gains: a global team of approximately 400 experienced product development and customer support professionals; an established customer base around the world; new radio transceiver and baseband chipset products, including GSM, GPRS, EDGE, WCDMA, and TD-SCDMA chipsets, to further strengthen its existing portfolio; and key patents and intellectual property to increase MediaTek's competitiveness.



ADI plans to continue to invest in the wireless handset market by focusing on developing high-performance analog, micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS), and programmable digital signal processing (DSP) products that enhance the audio, video, connectivity, and power efficiency capabilities in a range of wireless multimedia devices.