Frontline launches new Engineering System

Frontline PCB Solutions, the supplier of pre-production CAM and engineering software solutions for the PCB industry, today announced InPlan Flex, a new integrated engineering system for rigid, flex and rigid-flex PCB manufacturers.

InPlan Flex delivers engineering for rigid, flex and rigid-flex boards, shrinking engineering cycle time and dramatically reducing costs. In addition to full support for flex materials and flex panelization, InPlan™Flex provides multi-zone buildup creation capabilities, efficient materials tooling management, Bill of Materials, manufacturing and CAM instructions, graphic reporting, and product change management tools.



InPlan Flex integrates with all ERP and CAM systems including Frontline's GenFlex and Genesis 2000 CAM products. Building on twenty years' manufacturing experience and the largest worldwide installed base of field proven front-end CAM and engineering solutions, Frontline's true open system approach allows manufacturers to mix and match front and back-end solutions according to their needs.



“Frontline's InPlan™Flex solution will revolutionize how manufacturers engineer flex and rigid-flex PCBs," said Avi Glasberg, Frontline's Co President. “The combination of standardized engineering and advanced flex-oriented automation tools will enable companies to significantly improve their yield and meet the specific challenges of flex manufacturing."