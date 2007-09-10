Teknosystem implements Navision

EMS Provider Teknoprod has completed the implementation of the Navision business system at its Polish subsidiary Teknosystem.

"The Navision system at the Teknosystem, the Swedish and Polish units is set to enhance the company's production monitoring and material handling, giving customers better quality, services and son time delivery. The new system has the capacity and condition to meet the future needs for a continuing expansion in the European Union", Mr. Dziewanowski, Managing Director of Teknoprod AB said.



The new system is also being utilised at Teknoprod in Bromma, Sweden. Teknoprod is a manufacturer of complete systems that have in use electronics, fibre optics, cabling, cable harnesses and electro- mechanics.