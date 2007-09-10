SMT & Inspection | September 10, 2007
Aqueous names new European Sales Manager
Aqueous Technologies announces that it has hired Chris Halliwell as its European Sales Manager.
As a direct Aqueous Technologies employee, Chris will be responsible for sales in Europe and will report directly to Kevin Buckner, Aqueous Technologies' International Sales Manager.
Chris is located in West Sussex, England, and comes to Aqueous Technologies from Altus Group, a UK-based electronics assembly sales and service company where he served as product manager. Chris has experience with sales and service of many categories of electronics assembly equipment including placement equipment, defluxing equipment, AOI equipment, reflow ovens, X-ray equipment and more.
Michael Konrad, president and CEO of Aqueous Technologies, said, “Aqueous Technologies is experiencing a fast-paced international expansion. Europe is among the fastest growing new market segment, particularly the UK and Russia. The inclusion of direct staff within Europe will benefit both our customers and our sales and service companies with the ability to concentrate on local issues that affect the European electronics assembly community. We welcome Chris and are confident that his 25 years of experience in the electronics industry will benefit Aqueous Technologies, our customers and partners."
