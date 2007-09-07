Underwood will strengthen LEONI's<br>business in N. America

With the aim of further expanding its special cables and cable systems business in North America, LEONI has appointed the Underwood Sales Corporation to handle direct sales and market development in New England.

In particular, the focus will be on the following markets: medical equipment, telecommunication, automation and drives as well as marine technologies.



Underwood Sales has a team of experts with knowledge of various industries as well as many years of experience in the North American market.