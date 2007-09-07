Hanil Electronics plans Romanian investment

Hanil Electronics plans to invest 30-40 million euros in the development of a new plant in Oradea, Romania. Hanil is a major supplier of componets and equipment for Samsung.

Korea based Hanil Electronics plans to build LCD TV:s at the plant. The company now is looking for 3000 new people in Oradea, Romania.



This kind of investment is the first in Romania. The development of the plant in Oradea could be connected to a Samsung investment in Hungary. The Samsung investment in Hunagry is worth 80 million euros. That plant will produce modules for plasma TVs, local media in the country claims.



Hanil entered the Romanian market this summer, and now own production facilities in Santandrei, where Hanil operates with approximately 100 employees. Hanil is currently in talks with the Oradea City Hall to purchase 17 hectares of land, local media reports.