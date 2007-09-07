Margins expected to improve at Sanmina-SCI

Analysts reduces their target price for the Sanmina-SCI stock while maintaining their recommendation "neutral". Sanmina-SCI's possible divestion may help reducing the company's large debts.

Analysts at UBS maintain their "neutral" rating on Sanmina-SCI, while reducing their estimates for the company. The target price has been reduced from $3.30 to $2.50.



Component pricing and demand trends are unlikely to improve significantly going forward, following the substantial weakening in May and June, says the analysts of UBS. The analysts expect a potential improvement in Sanmina-SCI's margins to be offset by the sluggish pricing and demand trends and Sanmina-SCI's plan to divest non-core PC business may mitigate the company's debt leverage, which is currently one of the highest in the sector.