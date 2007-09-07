iSuppli clarifies Smart Phone<br>market share release

iSuppli Corp. would like to issue a clarification regarding its press release of Sept. 4 regarding the Apple iPhone's market share relative to competing smart phone models.

iSuppli's sell-through research and the subsequent press release indicated that the iPhone outsold all smart phone models in July in the United States on an individual basis. While iSuppli stands by this analysis, it is important to note that iPhone's retail sales did not exceed the combined retail sales of the entire BlackBerry line of smart phones (approximately twice that of the iPhone if taken in total) in the United States in July.