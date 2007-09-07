Electronics Production | September 07, 2007
VDMA founds section for<br>photovoltaic equipment makers
The German Engineering Federation concentrates forces for photovoltaic equipment in Germany.
The German Engineering Federation (VDMA) has founded the Photovoltaic Equipment Forum. This new section is the topic-oriented collaboration of the existing sectors Electronics Production (Productronics), Glass Technology, Energy, Organic Electronics, Robotics and Automation, Laser and Photonics, as well as Surface Treatment within the VDMA.
Photovoltaics (Electricity generated by light) is a booming market and German machinery and equipment manufacturers are leading suppliers for all parts of the value chain, from materials- and solar cell-production all the way to module manufacturing. This is also true for innovative thin
film modules and organic photovoltaics flexible printed solar cells. For a growing number of VDMA members photovoltaics has become the main business.
Germany is the biggest user market with 51 percent and the second largest producer with 20 percent worldwide. Japan, the USA, Europe and China are important export markets for all parts of the value chain, including machines. For the future, a continuation of the double-digit growth rates is expected for photovoltaics demand. The mechanical engineering industry is the key enabler for cost reduction and technological innovation in the mass production of photovoltaics.
Although the solar industry has seen a lot of progress here, there is still a tremendous demand for more efficient production technologies. This will only become reality through effective interaction along the process chain.
Major goal of the new VDMA Forum is to strengthen the competitiveness of the manufacturers of materials, machines, and equipment for photovoltaics. In the electronics production sector, VDMA has been active in photovoltaics already since 1995. The foundation of the Forum has now
allowed for the extension of this cross-section topic within VDMA. The Photovoltaics Equipment Forum facilitates the integrative, active presentation of photovoltaics for VDMA members, customers, and the public and will emphasize the relevance of the German mechanical engineering
industry, nationally and internationally. It provides a single entry point for services and enhances synergies and the expansion of the network of competence for photovoltaics within the VDMA. Dr. Eric Maiser, managing director of the Productronics Association within VDMA, is coordinator of
the Photovoltaics Equipment Forum.
The service portfolio of the Forum starts from the stronger cross-linking of the already existing VDMA activities, like for example technology- and market information, networking, roadmapping, trade fair- and public relation activities. The Forum will start a photovoltaics machinery statistics initiative as one of the first new activities. The Forum facilitates to use exististing resources more effectively, to identify and jointly work on comprehensive focal points, to expand the service portfolio and therefore to significantly increase benefits for members and the industry as a whole.
Photovoltaics (Electricity generated by light) is a booming market and German machinery and equipment manufacturers are leading suppliers for all parts of the value chain, from materials- and solar cell-production all the way to module manufacturing. This is also true for innovative thin
film modules and organic photovoltaics flexible printed solar cells. For a growing number of VDMA members photovoltaics has become the main business.
Germany is the biggest user market with 51 percent and the second largest producer with 20 percent worldwide. Japan, the USA, Europe and China are important export markets for all parts of the value chain, including machines. For the future, a continuation of the double-digit growth rates is expected for photovoltaics demand. The mechanical engineering industry is the key enabler for cost reduction and technological innovation in the mass production of photovoltaics.
Although the solar industry has seen a lot of progress here, there is still a tremendous demand for more efficient production technologies. This will only become reality through effective interaction along the process chain.
Major goal of the new VDMA Forum is to strengthen the competitiveness of the manufacturers of materials, machines, and equipment for photovoltaics. In the electronics production sector, VDMA has been active in photovoltaics already since 1995. The foundation of the Forum has now
allowed for the extension of this cross-section topic within VDMA. The Photovoltaics Equipment Forum facilitates the integrative, active presentation of photovoltaics for VDMA members, customers, and the public and will emphasize the relevance of the German mechanical engineering
industry, nationally and internationally. It provides a single entry point for services and enhances synergies and the expansion of the network of competence for photovoltaics within the VDMA. Dr. Eric Maiser, managing director of the Productronics Association within VDMA, is coordinator of
the Photovoltaics Equipment Forum.
The service portfolio of the Forum starts from the stronger cross-linking of the already existing VDMA activities, like for example technology- and market information, networking, roadmapping, trade fair- and public relation activities. The Forum will start a photovoltaics machinery statistics initiative as one of the first new activities. The Forum facilitates to use exististing resources more effectively, to identify and jointly work on comprehensive focal points, to expand the service portfolio and therefore to significantly increase benefits for members and the industry as a whole.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments