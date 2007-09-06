Bosch opens new production hall in Hungary

At Robert Bosch Elektronika Kft Hatvan plant in Hungary, the Hungarian unit of the company has opened a new production hall.

The Hatvan plant is 200,000 square meters, including three halls with 69,000 square meter production area. The plant has now been extended by a fourth hall. The total area of hall four is 20,000 sqm.



This investment is a part of the company's expansion plans of the Hatvan plant. Robert Bosch Elektronika plans to invest EUR 90 million in the Hatvan plant between 2006-2008. Since the beginning of 2007 the company has been hiring and training workers for the new production hall. 120 new employees will start to work at the new production hall. The company plans to employee 300 new people by the end of 2007, local media reports.