Artetch release realtime DFM for PCB Designers

Direct Logix Inc. and Artetch Circuits Limited has announces the production release of Control Center automated Design for Manufacturing (DFM) for printed circuit board (PCB) designers.

Mr. Martin Morrell, Managing Director, of Artetch Circuits Limited, commented: “The unique DFM technology we bring to the UK printed circuit market allows PCB designers to receive manufacturing design feedback within 1 hour 24hours per day 365 days per year.“ Continuing, Mr. Martin Morrell, further commented: “ After several months of testing and production use this new technology has helped us further reduced our internal costs and provides significant time savings on a large percentage of the PCB's we engineer. The software is also helping us improve yield and ultimately quality."



“Artetch Circuits is the perfect technology partner for Direct Logix. Their advanced capabilities in complex circuit manufacturing allow Direct Logix technology to be implemented in a short period of time", said Mr. Leigh Eichel, Vice President of Direct Logix. “Control Center's 17 PCB industry focused application for complex manufacturing give users the only complete infrastructure for a real competitive advantage – from PCB Design Quotation through Data Archiving."