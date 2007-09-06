Farnell signs extension<br>agreement with Sharp

Farnell has signed a territorial extension to its distribution agreement with Sharp, underlining Farnell's strategy of reaching out into new and emerging territories.

Farnell already represents Sharp's range of optoelectronic and display products in the European Union countries. The new agreement encompasses the rest of Europe including Russia and Turkey.



The range of Sharp products offered by Farnell has recently been increased to include additional elements of their low power LCD, Optocoupler and Optosensor product ranges. At Electronica 2006, Farnell was recognised for its market penetration when it was awarded The Sharp Microelectronics Outstanding Performance Award, Best European Distributor (Market Coverage).