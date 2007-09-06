Trackwise and Epitome launch<br>Trackwise Epitome India

This morning, Philip Johnston and Anuraag Dhoot formally announced the launch of Trackwise Epitome India, a new joint venture established to provide volume manufacturing of specialist RF PCBs for Indian-located wireless infrastructure equipment manufacturers and assemblers.

The new company brings together the high quality, high volume manufacturing expertise of Epitome India with over ten years' specialist RF PCB know-how from Trackwise.



The RF PCB manufacturing capability is ready now at Epitome's facility in Ahmednagar, Maharastra State, India to meet the needs of the India wireless infrastructure equipment market.



Anuraag Dhoot said 'Epitome are very pleased to welcome Trackwise to India and are excited about the potential that the joint venture represents for both parties. Epitome have a proven track record in producing high quality products in volume and are excited about the challenges and opportunities of extending that capability into the market for RF PCBs.'



Philip Johnston said 'Trackwise Epitome India represents a great opportunity to bring the combined skills of two leading companies to the dynamic and rapidly expanding market that is Indian wireless infrastructure. Trackwise Epitome India will enhance the local supply chain by providing a local, world-class source of top quality, competitively priced product. We are very proud to be Epitome's partner in this venture.'



UK based Trackwise was established in 1989 as a specialist in the manufacture of very large high-frequency printed circuit boards (PCBs) for the antennas in the base stations run by the world's cellphone operators.