Pendulum Instruments expands<br>in Eastern Europe

Pendulum Instruments continues the expansion of the company. Beginning September 1st, Krzysztof Mazur, will assume the responsibility of Area Sales Manager for Eastern Europe from Pendulum's newest sales office in Poland.

Marika Rodriguez-Jons, Pendulum Instruments' Sales Director says, “We see a great potential in Eastern Europe, and this will improve our presence. Krzysztof Mazur is very experienced and has five years product experience as a distributor. Mr. Mazur's expertise will assist us in meeting the needs of our customers and further developing our business in the area."



Pendulum Instruments serves customers in over 100 countries throughout the world, from offices in Sweden, United States, China, Russia and now Poland.