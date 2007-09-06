Construction on Samsung's Russian plant starts

evertiq.com reported in June that Korea based Samsung Electronics plans to build a TV plant near Moscow, Russia. According to latest news the company has now stated to build the new plant.

The plant will produce digital TVs mainly for Russia and the Eastern European markets. In June last year Samsung signed an investment agreement on the plant with the state government of Kaluga at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Chosun reports.



The plant is expected to be completed in November next year. The investment in the new plant is approximately US$57 million. Samsung plans to produce 2.2 million units annually by 2010.