Elcoteq's Plant in Dongguan,<br>China Expanded

Elcoteq celebrated inauguration of the expansion in its manufacturing plant in China, Dongguan on 29th August.

Elcoteq has expanded and made technical upgrades to its manufacturing plant to enhance its capability to serve Communications Technology customers. The total floor space of Elcoteq's Dongguan facility has increased from 13 000 square meters to approximately 26 000 square meters. The expansion covers both production area and warehouse. Also a clean room for the manufacture of dust-sensitive electronics products has been upgraded.



Elcoteq's Dongguan plant supports Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) with integrated solutions, comprised of manufacturing, engineering services, sourcing, and demand and supply chain management. Manufacturing services offered include box-build and sub-assembly manufacturing for communications products such as mobile phones, LCD driver modules and base

station modules. Elcoteq's Dongguan plant employs approximately 2,500 people.