Korea adopts RoHS laws

On April 27th 2007 the Korean version of RoHS was passed in the Korean National Assembly. Now a new Korean law has merged together the European

RoHS, ELV and WEEE directives into one law.

From 1st January, 2008 The Act for Resource Recycling of Electrical and Electronic Equipment and Vehicles will be enforced.



The target products are the main household electronic products and OA equipment like TVs; refrigerators, household washing machines, air conditioners, personal computers, audio systems; mobile phones, printers, photocopiers and fax machines.



All exemptions are also similar to those of the EU RoHS. The difference between the China RoHS and Korea RoHS is that in Korea OEMs are not required to label their products as compliant.