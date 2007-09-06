ACE releases new selective soldering system

ACE Production Technologies a manufacturer of selective soldering systems for electronics assembly, will be exhibiting this autumn selective soldering systems with internal (integral) Pre-heating modules for the first time.

These systems were announced in July 2007 but have not yet made their debut at industry trade shows.



ACE's internal preheat capability is designed for large, high-mass assemblies which are a challenge for selective soldering, where process heat is applied only to the bottom side of the assembly. The ability to apply continuous, real-time top-side pre-heating during the selective soldering process is critical to achieving good soldering results when processing such assemblies.



The new preheating capability promotes the draw of the solder through the barrel to the top side of the board, enhancing the formation of solder fillets on the top side. The implementation of internal continuous pre-heat, during the selective soldering process, improves thermal distribution and solderability of difficult assemblies. All of the show machines will also include Dual Flux heads - one Spray and one Drop-jet, a new flexible feature added earlier this year.