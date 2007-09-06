Rutronik Norway Names New Boss

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has gained an experienced sales expert in Vidar Lillehagen as the new Regional Sales Manager for Norway.

Lillehagen, will be reporting to Nordic Country Manager Joakim Jarstad. With extensive experience as a Product Manager and Sales Manager for well known companies in the Electronics industry, Lillehagen brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position. Selecting Lillehagen for the assignment represents a further intensification of Rutronik's activities in Norway.



“The Norwegian market is growing moderately but very consistently. We therefore consider Norway strategically as very significant, especially in the area of Design-In," comments Sales Director Europe, Frank Rotthoff, as he explains Rutronik's strategy of expanding its activities in Norway. “With our excellent line card and knowledgeable technical support both on-site and from our Development Centre throughout Europe, we are in the best starting position to expand our market position and establish ourselves as one of the three largest broadline distributors in Norway." Measured by sales volume, Rutronik is number three in the distribution market Europe-wide. The company now aims to earn that position in Norway as well.