1000 workers at Foxconn Shenzhen quarantined

Workers at EMS provider Foxconn in Shenzhen have been quarantined. This is because of a conjunctivitis outbreak, Chinese press reports.

Up to 1000 employees have been confined to their dormitories, the 1000 employees are prohibited to contacting other workers. Food and medical is provided to the employees in their dormitories.



Last year Foxconn got a lot of media attention due to workplace allegations surrounding the production of Apple's iPod. According to CSP Asia it is good to see that the company is acting quickly to contain and handle the problem.