LG plans to outsource small LCD-TVs from Europe

Korea based LG Electronics plans to stop production of unprofitable models smaller than 30 inches to focus on manufacturing high value-added larger LCD TVs in Europe, the company director in Wroclaw said.

LG is looking for other manufacturers to build smaller models. In Europe the company plans to sell 4 million LCD TVs. According to a LG official, BenQ and Daewoo Electronics will produce small- and mid-size TVs for the European market. LG will continue to produce and sell only high value-added LCD TVs larger than 30 inches in Europe, local media reported.