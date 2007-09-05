Electronics Production | September 05, 2007
Flextronics & Solectron regulatory approved
Flextronics and Solectron jointly announced today that Solectron stockholders that wish to make an election with respect to the merger consideration to be received
in the proposed acquisition by Flextronics of Solectron must deliver a properly completed election form to Computershare Shareholder Services, Inc. by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 27, 2007 (the "Election Deadline").
in the proposed acquisition by Flextronics of Solectron must deliver a properly completed election form to Computershare Shareholder Services, Inc. by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 27, 2007 (the "Election Deadline").
Solectron stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee may have an election deadline earlier than the Election Deadline. These Solectron stockholders should carefully review any materials they receive from their bank, broker or other nominee to determine the election deadline applicable to them.
Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Solectron stockholders are entitled to elect to receive either 0.3450 of a Flextronics ordinary share or $3.89 in cash, without interest, for eachshare of Solectron common stock, subject to proration as provided in the merger agreement.
Solectron stockholders who do not make a timely election or fail to deliver a properly completed election form to Computershare Shareholder Services, Inc. by the Election Deadline will not be able to elect the form of merger consideration they will receive in the merger. These non-electing
stockholders will receive all cash, all Flextronics ordinary shares or a combination of cash and Flextronics ordinary shares according to the allocation rules set forth in the merger agreement.
If, after submitting its election form, a Solectron stockholder wishes to sell or otherwise transfer some or all of the shares covered by its election, the stockholder will have to revoke its election in order to deliver the shares to the purchaser or other transferee. Such revocation must be received by Computershare Shareholder Services, Inc. prior to the Election Deadline. A Solectron stockholder may revoke its election and submit a new election for shares it does not sell or otherwise transfer.
Such election must be received by Computershare Shareholder Services, Inc. prior to the Election Deadline. Because a Solectron stockholder may revoke its election only prior to the Election Deadline, after the Election Deadline and prior to the effective time of the merger such stockholder
will not be able to sell or otherwise transfer shares for which an election is effective as of the Election Deadline.
Beginning on August 13, 2007, the required election forms and accompanying instructions were mailed to Solectron stockholders of record as of August 6, 2007. Solectron stockholders, including those that acquired their shares after August 6, 2007, may request copies of these election
documents by calling Innisfree M&A Incorporated toll free from within the United States and Canada
Solectron stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee should contact their bank, broker or other nominee to obtain additional copies of the election
documents.
As provided by the merger agreement, exchangeable shares of Solectron Global Services Canada Inc., other than exchangeable shares owned by Solectron, any of its subsidiaries or their affiliates ("exchangeable shares"), will be automatically exchanged for shares of Solectron common
stock, on a one-for-one basis, prior to the effective time of the merger.
The merger agreement provides that holders of exchangeable shares will be entitled to elect to receive the same consideration in the merger, and to participate directly in the merger, as a holder of shares of Solectron common stock. Therefore, for all purposes above, references to Solectron
stockholders are intended to also include holders of exchangeable shares.
Flextronics and Solectron also announced that the companies have satisfied merger control requirements in Canada, China, the European Union, Mexico, Turkey, Ukraine and the United States. Merger control notifications remain pending in Brazil and Singapore, but neither affects the parties'
ability to close the transaction.
Thomas J. Smach, chief financial officer of Flextronics, stated, "Assuming a successful shareholder vote for both companies, which is scheduled for September 27, 2007, we now expect to close this transaction on October 1, 2007."
Comments