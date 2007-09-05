Somacis Graphic ISO9001approved

The joint venture between UK based PCB firm Graphic and Somacis in Dongguan China have been ISO9001approved.

Somacis Graphic of Dongguan China have been ISO9001 approved, two months after they opened their doors for production of HDI PCBs. Somacis Graphic are following in the footsteps of Graphic Plc and Somacis of Italy to achieve all PCB approvals in the shortest possible time.