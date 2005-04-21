Samtec no1 in customer satisfaction

Samtec was last year recognized as the connector supplier with the highest grade of satisfied customers by providing the shortest lead-times.

According to a poll made by Bishops and Asociates, where 1604 persons responded, Samtec out-polled the second ranked Phoenix Contact in customer satisfaction. The respondents had to vote on a scale one to six where six was "extremely satisfied".



Samtec reached a score of 4.829. The industry average was according to Bishops 3.902 and the no2 Phoenix Contact reached a score of 4.265. The rest of the top ten list was ranked as follows: Tompeter, W.L. Gore, Weidmuller, Johnson Components, Molex, Teradyne and Kycon.