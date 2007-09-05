Electronics Production | September 05, 2007
Wavecom & Avnet in European deal
Wavecom SA Expands Distribution Agreement with Avnet Memec to Reach Key European Markets. Wavecom Widens Its Distribution Agreement With Avnet Memec To Include Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland.
Avnet Memec, the specialized semiconductor distributor of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, announced today the extension of its distribution agreement with Wavecom SA. The strategic partnership will be extended to Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland. Avnet Memec received the Wavecom distributorship through the acquisition of ESCO Italiana in October 2006. This expanded agreement reinforces the already strong position of Avnet Memec as Wavecom distributor in Italy, Greece and Turkey.
“We are very proud that Wavecom has extended the distribution agreement after just 10 months. It is reward for our activities over the last months and also highlights Wavecom's trust in our expertise in the field of marketing and selling industrial wireless technology across Europe. Wavecom's wireless CPU® products fit well into our technology strategy, and our model is well aligned to Wavecom's expectations" stated Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec.
Jon Ellis, Vice President Technical Marketing, Avnet Memec, added: “Wavecom not only offers the most complete Wireless solution with their Wireless CPU®, they also offer Open AT® Software Suite and a full range of professional services, including Wavecom University training programs and custom design expertise. In addition, Avnet Memec is already very well positioned in all of the application markets in which Wavecom products fit, such as Security and Alarms, Control and Monitoring, Industrial Automation, Home and Security or Automatic Meter Management. The combination of forces across Europe and industry segments will help both Avnet Memec and Wavecom to drive the technical innovation surrounding Wireless CPU®s."
Andrew Suttle, Director Indirect Sales EMEA, Wavecom, commented, “Avnet Memec will help Wavecom to further strengthen its position as a world-leader in pre-packaged wireless communication solutions, especially targeting some of the most dynamic industrial wireless markets in Europe. With its excellent know-how in wireless communications plus its extensive team of technical sales and field application engineers Avnet Memec is well-suited to serve customers with Wavecom technology across Europe."
