Freescale to sell two plants

US based Freescale Semiconductor is selling its two wafer manufacturing plants in the United Kingdom.

Freescale has hired Colliers ATREG and Colliers CRE in Scotland, UK to handle the disposition of the operational facility in East Kilbride and a fabrication shell in Dunfermline, Austin Business Journal reports.



The East Kilbride site includes a wafer fab cleanroom. The larger Dunfermline site includes a shell building erected in 1997 that was never completed or occupied.According to ATREG both facilities offer significant cost and time-to-market advantages for a producer seeking additional capacity, or who wishes to manufacture a more diverse or advanced range of semiconductor devices.