Lennart Evrell joins Partnertech

An extraordinary general meeting of PartnerTech elected Lennart Evrell as a new member of the Board of Directors.

He replaces Claes Wretlind, who recently announced his retirement from the Board.



Mr. Evrell has a Master of Engineering and a degree in business administration. He has held positions at ABB, Atlas Copco, Sphinx Gustavsberg, Munters and Sapa, all international companies. He is currently a member of the boards of Nordea Fonder and Cross Country Systems.