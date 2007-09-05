MED signs partner agreements in Asia Pacific

UK based company P-OLED microdisplay specialist MicroEmissive Displays (MED) is escalating its world-wide sales and marketing efforts, with the appointment of two new distributors to serve key Asian markets.

MED has signed agreements with Galaxy Far East Corporation in Taiwan and Desner Electronics in Singapore to market its eyescreen products for portable head mounted displays and electronic viewfinders.



Paul van Eynde, MED's Sales and Marketing Director, said: “Following our recent announcement of a sales rep/stockist agreement for Europe, these new distribution partnerships in Asia will enable us to put additional weight behind our worldwide sales and marketing thrust. Both of these very experienced distributors have been chosen for their excellent market knowledge, design-in support and customer relationships and we are very much looking forward to working closely with them."



Earlier this year MED announced a deal with Cytech Technology Limited, which will provide a distribution facility in Hong Kong and China.



GFEC's president Bob Hsia stated: “With its low power, high quality display, its high integration features and its market extendibility, we are excited by the capabilities of MED's innovative technology and look forward to offering it to our growing client base. To achieve this goal, we are starting to co-operate with customers by acting as a third-party supplier who can offer state-of-the-art optical engine/modules to our existing customers from mobile TV, portable media player, head-mounted display, digital still camera, night vision system, or even mobile phone manufacturers."



“Under the alliance with our customers and plentiful support from MED, we are confident in offering this world-class technology to the Asia Pacific region. We are proud to be working with MED this year" he concluded.



Singapore-based Desner Electronics has additional operations in Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and India and will provide MED with sales and design support throughout these regions.