DEK launches automated tooling system

DEK has unveiled the latest addition to its range of advanced tooling technologies. Building on the proven strengths of the automated Grid-Lok tooling system, HD Grid-Lok is a new, high density tooling solution designed to support the entire PCB assembly and drive enhanced productivity without the need for manual intervention.

Taking the Grid-Lok concept into the next generation, HD Grid-Lok's newly introduced 12mm pin pitch can be set-up in seconds to provide complete and flexible board support. Activated at the touch of a button, this breakthrough tooling fixture completely eliminates set-up overheads, requiring minimal intervention from the line operator and eradicating the delay associated with dedicated tooling fixture configuration.



The new system easily conforms to individual substrate topographies, with pins automatically locked into position to emulate a custom-tooling plate on even the most densely populated boards. As DEK Platform Manager Steve Watkin explains, HD Grid-Lok delivers excellent print accuracy and paste volume repeatability to meet a range of manufacturing challenges. “The Grid-Lok system is now widely in use around the world, recognised for its ability to deliver exceptional board support in conjunction with ease-of-use and fast set-up."



Steve continues: “However, our commitment to the 'Expect More' philosophy means that we are constantly working to enhance leading-edge technologies to drive our customers forward. That's why, with HD Grid-Lok, we have developed this proven system to manage growing board density and overall complexity. A unique productivity tool, this cost-effective solution further proves why our customers really can expect more."