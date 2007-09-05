Former Simclar workers get compensation

In January this year EMS-provider Simclar Group closed two of their facilities in Scotland. More then 350 employees at the Irvine and Kilwinning plants of Simclar (Ayrshire) has been awarded approximately £800,000 in compensation.

The worker's that was axed from the two plants has got a minimum of eight weeks redundancy money. This compensation is because the workers were axed without any warning. An employment tribunal case ruled there should have been a mandatory 90 days consultation before the closure of the plants. Government compensation will pay for eight weeks of the 90 days, after that workers need to apply to the receivers to receive rest of the cash. Brian Donohoe Labour MP for Central Ayrshire says Simclar's parent company should be pursued for the employment tribunal awards.