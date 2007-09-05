Sasco Holz and Zetex in distribution deal

Zetex Semiconductors and Sasco Holz has signed a distribution agreement to cover Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the agreement and with immediate effect, the entire product spectrum of this semiconductor manufacturer from Manchester, consisting of standard and application-focused components for the automotive, communications, consumer and industrial electronics sectors.



The agreement takes the form of a Europe-wide franchise contract between the two companies, covering the countries of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, Poland, The Czech Republic and Hungary as well as the CIS States of Russia, Belarus and The Ukraine.



"Zetex Semiconductors develops and manufacturers a wide range of semiconductor solutions that meet today`s demands for energy efficiency, precision and operating speed “, explains Frank Marx, chief sales and marketing officer at Zetex Semiconductor. The company became interested in Sasco Holz during its search for a distribution partner that could bring its products to the European market in an ideal way. „Particularly in the key markets of Central and Eastern Europe, it is vital to our customers to be able to work with a distribution partner that does not simply pass our developments and products straight on down the supply chain, but has the ability to support them with expert technical knowledge and ingenious logistics concepts. In this respect Sasco Holz is truly our dream partner for this sales region," stresses Marx.



"Distribution and innovation are intrinsically linked at Sasco Holz," explains Michael Hettrich, marketing director at Sasco Holz. „Despite providing such a wide array of products, we provide a depth of service only otherwise provided by specialist regional distributors or systems houses." This resource also applies to the broad area of analogue components: „Sasco Holz looks after the needs of this important product sector through a dedicated “Competence Center" and is delighted now, through Zetex Semiconductor`s products and solutions, to be able to offer the customer yet another top quality alternative in this product area," concludes Hettrich.



The picture shows: Frank Marx, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Zetex, and Michael J. Knappmann, Director of Lighting Business Development EMEA at Arrow Europe.