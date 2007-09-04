Arrow Completes European Acquisition

Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Centia Group Limited and AKS Group Nordic AB for a purchase price of approximately $32 million, including the assumption of debt.

“We are excited by the opportunities that the acquisition of Centia/AKS, Europe's leading specialty distributors of access infrastructure, security and virtualization software solutions, brings to our enterprise computing solutions business. This transaction further strengthens our strategic focus on the fast-growing software market segment and diversifies our product portfolio in the European region, just as Alternative Technology, Inc. enhanced our capabilities in North America," said Kevin Gilroy, president, Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions.



Centia/AKS has over 120 employees throughout Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The joint linecard includes leading suppliers such as Citrix, VMware, and RSA. Centia/AKS support value-added resellers in delivering solutions that optimize, accelerate, monitor and secure an end user's IT environment. Total sales for 2007 are expected to exceed $120 million.