Taiwanese suppliers benefits<br>from iPod and iPhone sale

Tomorrow Apple will host a special event in which the company is expected to introduce new versions of its iPods. According to sources inside Taiwan electronics suppliers, Apple's event should mark a radical departure from the company's traditional line.

According to Electronista, the new Ipod is expected to have a large touch screen and will also include Wi-Fi. According to latest news Inventec will be the one who will produce the new full-size iPod. Quanta is the currently manufacturing the fifth-generation iPod.



The iPod nano replacement would also receive an iPhone-like. The nano and shuffle will be produced by Foxconn and Asustek respectively, electronista reports.