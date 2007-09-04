3M to invest over € 270 million in Poland

Over the next two years US based company 3M plans to invest minimum 270 million euros in Poland.

Jose del Solar said to daily Rzeczpospolita that the company will invest approximately €30 to € 40 million in 2008.



The company has just completed a plant for producing optical film for LCD in Wroclaw, Poland. 3M is also building another plant in the country to make adhesive materials.



Del Solar explained that company's total investment in the country is already exceeded to approximately € 73 million.